The Executive Director Africa Polling Institute professor Bell Ihua says the recent 2021 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey report released by his institute will assist the country in planning and to achieve national cohesion amongst various social cultural, ethnic and religious groups in the country.

Prof. Ihua said this to news men in Abuja on Wednesday while responding to questions on the activities of his institute and the findings from a recent survey report that Nigeria as a nation is drifting apart along political, religious and ethnic divide for sometime now.

He lamented the wide division and polarization among these social, ethnic, religious and political lines in the country today despite many years of nationhood since independence on October 1, 1960.

The Africa Polling Institute released its annual report during the national cohesion dialogue and the unvailing of the 2021 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey report where the report released suggested that over 65% of Nigerians are questioning the reason for the continues existence of Nigeria as a nation today.

Issues of marginalization in appointments, corruption, gender equity, identity trust and social cohesion, self worth and future expectations as it affects Nigerians and the role of politicians who fan the embers of violence and division during campaign and electioneering were used during the survey.

But Despite all these gloomy findings, Professor Ihua says the research data gathered can assist government in future national planning and provide a platform where Nigerians will think more nationalistic and not separatist.

He urged the government to activate a new movement that will galvanize Nigerians towards social cohesion and integration.

He said agitators for separation or secessionist seems to have a reason to for calling for the division of the country whereas the government is failing to provide a platform or a justification for Nigeria to remain as one indivisible nation.

He urge the media to assist government in nation building and national cohesion in their reportage of event by emphasizing aspects that unite the country as government cannot do it all on its own.