Notwithstanding the initial uncertainties that dogged the organizing of the National Sports Festival (NSF) holding in Benin City, Edo State, athletes at the 20th edition of the biennial sporting show dubbed ‘Nigeria’s Olympic’ have continued to churn out fantastic performances. No fewer than 16 National and Festival records have so far been set in swimming events.

While two are National Records (NR), 14 others are Festival Records (FR). Team Edo set a new NR in 4×200m freestyle women relay in swimming in a time of 10:00.53 to erase the old record of 10:10.89 set in 2006.

In the 800m freestyle men, Opute Clinton of Team Delta set a new NR of 9:34.53 to cancel out the old record of 9:40.20 established in 2006.

Swimming sensation Ifiezegbe Gagbe from Bayelsa State, has been the cynosure of all eyes, with her new FR records in six events at the festival so far. She created new records in 100m Freestyle, 400m individual medley, 1500m freestyle, 200m freestyle and the 400m freestyle respectively. There is no doubt that these athletes would be successful in their careers if given the opportunity and the necessary equipment.

It is on this premise that we commend President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention and the doggedness of the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, in ensuring the continuation of the Games after the furore generated by the Edo State government’s threat to shut down the Games if the counterpart funding expected from the federal government was not released as soon as possible.

Because, for Ifiezegbe Gagbe and her likes, the Festival may very well be their highest level of exposure and participation at competitive level. It is an experience that would live with them for a lifetime, while for others it may be their stepping stone to higher sporting glories.

It is heartening to note that the 20th edition of the competition, which kicked off with an open ceremony on April 6 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, drawing participants from the 36 states across the federation and FCT, lived up to its billing as a cultural and religious melting pot.

We recall that the sporting event was Conceived in 1973, the NSF was meant to promote mass participation in sports and to strengthen the fragile unity of the nation following the bitterly-fought civil war of 1967 to 1970. The game also serves as a development and training event to aid athletes prepare for continental and other international meets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This newspaper is not a surprise that the incredible rise in Nigeria’s sport profile – until the recent dip – has everything to do with the festival. It was meant to unearth talents in their raw form for nurture to international standards. Since the first edition in 1973, the boost in the nation’s sports has been witnessed across all the disciplines, most especially in football, boxing and athletics.

Besides, in our view, the festival has also helped states to develop their sport facilities. Whenever a state is nominated to host the competition, a lot of attention is directed at improving its infrastructure across board as it was evidenced in the current host state, Edo, whose infrastructural upgrade would become the permanent legacy that would serve the state long after the Games might have ended.

The power of sport to unify and motivate has been recognised not only by governments but also by the United Nations who, in 2005, declared an ‘International Year of Physical Education and Sport’ focused on using sport to help achieve the Millennium Development Goals. The United Nations stated that well-designed sport based initiatives could help address all eight goals (eradicating extreme poverty/hunger, child mortality, and disease, as well as promoting education, maternal health, gender equality, environmental sustainability and global partnerships).

Whilst these goals are set on an international level, they can be applied specifically to different nations (Nigeria inclusive) where they would be viewed as national development goals.

President Buhari, while declaring open the 20th National Sports Festival noted that it was supposed to have taken place one year ago, but due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, it suffered several postponements. He also highlighted its importance to national peace, unity, development and growth.

The President, represented by the Sports Minister, said the Festival showcases Nigeria’s best talents in over 30 different sporting events and remains one of the veritable tools for uniting the country, as well as bringing the young men and women to interact and make friends.

However, it is our conjecture that to reap the benefits of sport on a wider scale we cannot continue to rely on our traditional strongholds in sport but we must strive to diversify the provision and development of sport. In addition, this will make it possible to offer a wide choice of sport disciplines so as to accommodate the requirement of the majority of the people and to capture talent on a wider scale. This will only be made possible if sport is prioritized in the national development planning and economic strategies.

The government at different levels in the country should know, therefore, that sport cannot be treated with levity. With Nigeria currently under the firm grip of banditry, terrorism, herdsmen killings, kidnapping and armed robbery, engaging the youth in sports could go a long way in curbing the high incidence of criminality in the country. The government should know that investment in sport is investment in youth development and empowerment which invariably translates to national development.