By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, has revealed the secret behind Team Delta successful campaign at the just concluded Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City.

The team amassed an astonishing 384 medals, comprising 158 gold, 116 silver, 110 bronze to beat host, Edo State and other participating states to number one position for the sixth consecutive time.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday Sports, Okowa attributed their success to grassroots sports development.

“The secret behind Team Delta success is catching them young, that’s grassroots sports development, then groom them until they hit stardom, that’s what we are doing.

“If you watch, since the inception of National Youth Games, Team Delta has always emerged winners in all the five editions. In which we sponsor some of them to the USA and UK for training and education,” he said.

On the athletes leaving their states to represent Team Delta, Okowa said; “May be some of the athletes have seen that Team Delta has better coaches and welfare packages, that’s why they have decided to join us, and most of them have performed well.”