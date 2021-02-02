By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Amidst rising cases of second wave of COVID-19 and the fears expressed by the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, that the state government lack funds to host 11,500 athletes and officials at the 20th National Sports Festival slated for Benin City, the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare insists the game will go ahead.

The minister, who spoke at the 2021 Annual Admiral Porbeni Boat Race held at the Jabi Lake, Abuja, during the weekend, said all hands on deck to deliver Nigerian Olympic Games that have suffered three postponements.

Contrary to media reports credited to Governor Godwin Obaseki that his administration is no longer interested in hosting the Games, the minister said Edo State is still willing and ready to host the 20th National Sports Festival.

He said both the Edo State government and Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have worked together to get to where they are at the moment in delivering the game, adding that the governor only re-echoed the call for financial support from the federal government.

“The second day the governor tries to clarify that they are ready to host. They have worked together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to get to where they are at this moment.

“We’re dealing with COVID-19 protocols, sporting infrastructures, health issues and provisions. And we have all worked together – the Edo government, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, PTF, NCDC and the health ministry – and that is why we could have a confirmed date till now.

“Where there are postponements like this there would be cost implications. We have had two or three postponements and there are cost implications.

“Edo State has realized that there have been cost implications and they just had elections. They have spoken to the Ministry that they would need financial support and what the governor has just re-echoed was that, that financial support has not come and they want to make sure that it is made available by the federal government.

“The ministry has put up that case and it takes a process. We are sure we will get approval for that support. We are committed to the Nigerian youths who are the major participants and beneficiaries of this National Sports Festival.

“Like I said, it is a Nigerian Olympics and is coming at the right time and all hands on deck to ensure the necessary financial support gets to the Edo’s government and make sure this festival holds,” Dare said.

The Edo 2020 Games was called off three days to its commencement date in March 2020 due to outbreak of Coronavirus. The new date of December 2020, which was later shifted to January 3, 2021, could not see the light of day. It has been slated to hold from February 14 to 28.