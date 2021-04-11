ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The aide to the honourable minister of youth and sports development, Kola Daniel Adeyanju, has expressed confidence that the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, will be ready soon for use.

Speaking on the sideline of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ in Benin City, Edo State, Adeyanju said his principal is working assiduously with the constructors handling the renovation of the Stadium to ensure that they meet the deadline given by the sponsor.

“We are working with a time frame to see how the two stadia, National Stadium in Surulere and MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja can be completed in time for any international sporting activities.

“You recall that the minister of youth and sports, Chief Sunday Dare, met with Africa’s richest man, Aliyu Dangote and Kensington Adebutu on the renovation both stadia as part of the public private partnership (PPP) which he is using in turning around the fortune of Nigeria’s sports facilities in the country,” he said.

Adeyanju in a tweet posted pictures of the progress work being done at the stadium and expressed confidence that the stadium will soon wear a new look.

The National Stadium Surulere Lagos, which hosted the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON and 2000 edition jointly hosted by Ghana and Nigeria, was built in 1961 with a setting capacity of 85,000 before being renovated in 1972 with the capacity reduced to 55,000 seaters, the capacity was further reduced to 45,000 in 1999.