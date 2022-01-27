The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed its gratitude as the bill seeking to establish Trust Fund for corp members scaled second reading.

Recall that the bill, sponsored by Samuel Akinfolarin recently passed the second reading at the house of representatives.

NYSC director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim made the comment in Abuja yesterday, during the 2022 annual management conference with the theme “Repositioning the NYSC for Improved Healthcare Delivery, Revenue Generation and Corps Employment For Self-Reliance.”

The annual management conference is a forum where the NYSC top management and other key officers make critical review of the Scheme’s operations with a view to evolving new policies and strategies for improved performance.

Ibrahim said, “As we continue to call on the relevant stakeholders to help in addressing the foregoing challenges, I wish to also use this medium to appeal to the appropriate authorities and well-meaning Nigerians to support the establishment of the proposed NYSC Trust Fund.

“Among other benefits the Fund will make the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Developrost (SAED) Programme of the Scheme more impactful through provision of training facilities and start-up capital for Corps entrepreneurs. It will also assist in addressing our infrastructural needs for enhanced operational efficiency. I am delighted to note and inform this gathering that the Bill has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives

“At this juncture. I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Federal Government for its continuous support for the NYSC especially through the prompt release of funds for the smooth conduct of our operations.”

However, the DG lamented that despite successes, the Scheme is facing some challenges. “These arise mainly from non-discharge of statutory responsibilities by some critical stakeholders. Problems such as dilapidated Orientation Camp facilities, inadequate Corps Lodges and lack of befitting office accommodation are being contended with in some States.

On his part, the minister of FCT, Alh Muhammed Musa Bello said his administration is proud to acknowledge that its modest achievements as a government is attributable to the cooperation and support from others, including the services rendered by the Corps members deployed to the Territory.

The minister who was represented by the secretary social development secretariat, Hajiya Hadiza Muhammed assured that the administration will continue to partner the Scheme for the successful implementation of its lofty programmes.