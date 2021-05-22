National Volleyball Division 1 League will serve off today to Sunday 30the May at the Gymnasium Hall of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by a member of the caretaker committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) Prof Ebenezer Morakinyo, while addressing newsmen ahead of the league.

According to Morakinyo, no fewer than 10 male teams and 3 female teams have so far registered to participate in the league adding that more teams expected before the commencement of the matches.

Prof Morakinyo who was the immediate past Chairman of the League Management Committee and member of NVBF Caretaker Committee, said that they won’t shut any teams out when they show up, to add to the excitement and development of the game.

“We have decided to encourage many teams as possible to participate in the Division One League to make the game more interesting and encourage teams to grow,” he added.

Prof Morakinyo said that ahead of the official opening ceremony, the technical meeting of the League will be held on Sunday.

On sponsorship, he commended the Chairman of NVBF Caretaker Committee, Engineer Musa Nimrod for financially keeping the federation and it’s activities going, while calling on corporate organisations and public spirited individuals to come and support the growth of volleyball in the country.

He disclosed that the Division 1 league will be on Home and away basis with the first leg in Kaduna while the second leg is expected to hold in Bauchi State.

Prof Morakinyo also disclosed that the date and venue of the premier league will soon be made public, while commending the corperation of teams which he said makes the workings of Leaque management very easy.

He said at the end of the division 1 and premier league, the last four on the premier league table will be relegated to the division one league while the first top four in the division one league will be promoted to the premier league, adding that the top four in the division one and too four in the premier league will also compete as top eight.