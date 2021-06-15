The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Monday said the 2021 National Youth Games (NYG) would hold in Ilorin in October.

Bode Durotoye, director of grassroots sports development in the Ministry stated this on the sidelines of the just concluded North Central One-Day Cricket Invitational at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He said the new date was due to the adjustment of the academic calendar of the host, University of Ilorin.

“By the grace of God, the NYG will hold in October. This is because of the change in the school’s calendar, so we decided to adjust our own time table.

“Plans are still ongoing to ensure that this year’s event will be a success. The NYG is an avenue to source for young talents in various sports and develop them thereafter,” Durotoye said. (NAN)