The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is an attraction to many either seeking greener pastures, or running from insecurity in other parts of the country. From statistics obtained from the FCT, the current metro area population of Abuja in 2022 this year is 3,652,000, a 5.43 percent increase from 2021.

While in 2021, the metro area population of Abuja was 3,464,000, a 5.67 percent increase from 2020, and in 2020, the metro area population of Abuja was 3,278,000, a 5.91 percent increase from 2019.

This continuous increase in the influx of people to Abuja has become a cause for concern to people already residing in the FCT. They have attributed this uncontrolled population increase to the rising state of insecurity in the territory.

A resident, Mr. Samuel Bala, lamented that people migrate to the FCT with different intentions. And without proper scrutiny by any agency, they freely perpetrate whatever intentions they have in their minds.

“The insecurity in the territory is as a result of people trooping into the FCT without anybody checking who they are and what they are coming to do in the nation’s capital city. There is no way a city can be saved, if the people just troop into it the way they like, with no one to check them,” he said.

Apart from the concerns of residents of Abuja, the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello is also worried about the uncontrolled influx of people to the nation’s capital.

Bello, during the inauguration of a technical committee on the proposed FCT issuance of SUKUK of N200 billion for the FCT 2022 statutory budget, lamented what he described as an unprecedented influx of people to the FCT since the return to democracy in 1999.

He revealed that the administration is on the verge of securing a N200 billion SUKUK loan, to facilitate the building of infrastructure such as roads and water projects across the territory, to meet up with the challenge of the influx.

“The congestion and traffic situation mostly experienced in the city centre is due to unprecedented influx of people to the FCT since the return to democracy in 1999,” he said.

He noted that the loan facility was needed to enable the FCT administration achieve its desired objective of rehabilitating and expanding some existing roads in the city, and opening up more roads to prevent traffic gridlock on major roads in the city.

The minister said the troubling demographic changes are consequently overstretching Abuja’s infrastructure and social amenities, while resources for development become more and more scarce and unavailable, thereby threatening the dreams of the capital’s founding fathers.