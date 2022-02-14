The minister of state for agriculture and rural development, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri has said that the implementation of the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP), 2022- 2025 would fast track agricultural revolution in Nigeria.

He stated that this will also enhance access to improved inputs and linkages amongst research institutions and improve on the level of agricultural mechanization.

In a statement by the ministry’s chief information officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, Shehuri maintained that the policy would boost extension service delivery, create access to finance, ensure the security of agricultural land and other related investments in agricultural sector.

The minister made this declaration during the national validation exercise of the draft National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) 2022-2025, in Abuja.

According to him “The thematic issue in this policy framework include stakeholders’ synergy, knowledge creation and transfer, private sector driven mechanization, commodity value-chain development, land and climate management, and agricultural financing and appropriate strategies have been highlighted for smooth implementation’’.

The strategies have been re-defined to also focus on the establishment of cottage industries and agro-processing zones for priority commodities, establishment of functional models of ranches, grazing reserves, integrated meat and dairy processing facilities. It also gives adequate attention to the fisheries value chain particularly the artisanal fisheries with the aim of reducing the import to meet domestic consumption’’.

The minister added that ‘’ the approach adopted by the ministry to achieve sector policy of ensuring national agricultural development is through commodity value chain across the crops , livestock and fishery sub-sectors”

