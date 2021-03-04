By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Nigeria’s strongest player in the voice over IP rebrands, Native Talk, has announced its commitment to strengthen its B2B market through the launch of its flagship B2B SIP Connect service as a white-label solution for service providers.

Native Talk has made a name for itself as Nigeria’s fastest growing telecommunications company and one of the strongest players in the enterprise telephony market in Nigeria.

The SIP trunking offering will enable service providers to expand their voice services to customers through Native Talk B2B SIP network reach and unified communications portfolio, without major up-front investment in building their own solution.

In turn, their business customers will benefit from a new way to transform their voice network with a potential 55 per cent network cost saving based on traffic and pattern calculation.

The company also introduced a new comprehensive channel partnership program – Native Talk Partner Network; purpose-built to enable its partners solve their customers’ communication needs by leveraging on its unique combination of Cloud Based PBX and Enterprise Phone Lines.

Native Talk’s Strategic Management Consultant, PR and Corporate Communications, Chidiadi Madumere said in the announcement, “Our channel partners are instrumental to our company’s growth and the Native Partner Network will ensure everything we do – from the development of our products and solutions to our sales, support and marketing frameworks – supports them. As partners use a more consultative sales approach, they are looking for on-the-ground sales support and technical expertise, easy onboarding and an efficient service delivery process.

She added that, ”The goal of the organization is to be recognized as a B2B Communications Service Provider.’

“Native Talk has been primarily a B2B communications player for a few years now, but now our branding is catching up.”

Founded in Lagos, Nigeria in 2014, Native Talk offers companies of all sizes, Enterprise Phone Lines, Cloud-Based PBX and Call Center Services. It’s features covers: localized telephone numbers, toll free numbers, call routing, automated interactive voice responses, IVR, that direct callers to the right department, call queuing, and more.

Native Talk platform also serves up analytics, showing metrics such as missed call rates and average wait times.

While remote working is growing in popularity, the pandemic has accelerated this trend and major companies – including Facebook and Twitter – have confirmed that their employees will be able to work from home indefinitely.

There has also been spikes in investments in tools that enable this transition from physical to virtual environments, including platforms that facilitate online events, services that allow local pizzerias to sell online, and software that makes it easier for stores of all shapes and sizes to embrace ecommerce.

Native Talk is very much part of this trend, as it enables customer service agents to accept and route calls, follow up with potential prospects, and collaborate with colleagues – regardless of where they are in the world.

Native Talk is Available in over 60 countries, Native Talk is in strategic partnerships with 9Mobile, Dimension Data, VDT Communications and Nigerian Breweries.