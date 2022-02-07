Following the list of governors and senators released by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as members of the National Campaign Council for the FCT area council elections, natives of Abuja have appealed to campaigners not to interfere in the election process.

At a press briefing yesterday, the natives expressed concern over the list and queried why the party would release governors and senators to monitor FCT area councils’ elections if the party had no ulterior motives.

One of the leaders of the natives, Danjuma Tanko, advised members of the APC committee to pay attention to their state affairs, and not work against the interest of FCT natives and residents.

Tanko said with the present circumstances surrounding the candidate of the APC, whereby the Supreme Court is yet to give judgement on who the real candidate of the party is, the party does not have a candidate for the February 12 election.

“So, APC has no definite candidate in AMAC. We will not let go of our lands as a painful sacrifice for the unity of Nigeria, and also let go of the only point of governance in the hands of intruders. We are ready to go with those who care for us, and we will not only face but also deal decisively with any manipulator.

“With this present circumstance, we are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of FCT to call on all the political gladiators on the lists released by the APC to monitor the FCT election, not to interfere in the process in any way.

“Also, we are calling on the police and all security agencies not to allow any of the agents of the chairmanship candidates of the APC in AMAC to sign any election form since two candidates cannot be in the party during the election in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

“This is an election that the people have been waiting for because we need positive change in the politics of the FCT. The people have gone through tough times with the outgoing administration and we need leaders that the people want and can work in the interest of the people. Not a leader that would be imposed on the people against the people through interference.

“We want to also use this opportunity to advise the APC to be fair, truthful, and realistic in the management of the electoral rules being the ruling party because as it is presently, AMAC APC has no definite candidate. While the party needs Murtala Karshi, popular votes and the court favours Hassan Gwagwa,” he said.