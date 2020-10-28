BY IGHO OYOYO

Some natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the auspices of Original Inhabitants Development Association (OIDA), have condemned the looting of warehouses in the FCT, in search of palliatives, noting that such action is giving the youths a bad image.

A member of the association/secretary of Kpaduma communities, Simon Baba-Yerima, who stated this when he spoke with some journalists in Abuja yesterday, noted that although the group is unhappy that what was meant forthe people to ease their suffering, were hoarded in warehouses, the youths should not reduce themselves to looters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baba-Yerima described the EndSARS protests as a civilian revolution aimed at ensuring good governance, noting that the era of seeing revolution as a means of spilling blood is over, but that the youths should do it the right way and not give their agitation a wrong interpretation.

He added that the protest can also to be compared to the yearnings of Abuja natives to put an end to their prolonged marginalisation, by denying them their rights and opportunities to be included in governance through the appointment of a minister and other political appointments.

“It is disheartening that the peaceful move by the youth to protest peacefully against police brutality was hijacked by some hoodlums, which later resulted to violence and endless looting across Nigeria.

“It is obvious that the voices of Nigerian youths during the lawful protest against police brutality and for good governance was echoed loud and clear, which we believe that it will reposition the course of the government towards improving the living standard of Nigerians.

“From the peaceful protest before it was hijacked, the call for good governance was in line with President Muhammad Buhari’s fight against corruption, because the president has the interest to govern the nation for the betterment of the people.”