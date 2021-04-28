ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISRAEL BULUS, KAFANCHAN

Natives of Dutsen Bako in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State have foiled an attempt to kidnap a resident of the village by heavily armed gunmen.

A former commissioner, Hon. Allahmagani Yohanna, who is also a

resident of the area, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

According to him, the attack on Monday night in Dutsen Bako was brought under control by natives of the area.

He explained that the attackers came in an attempt to kidnap a resident of the area but the villagers quickly mobilized, exchanged fire and pursued the bandits who came with a vehicle back to the bush without any victim.

He maintained that the situation in Dutsen Bako has since returned to normalcy. Allahmagani called on the security agencies to be more proactive in securing lives and properties of innocent Nigerians.