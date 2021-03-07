By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has revealed that outstanding athletes from the 2021 National Principal’s Cup would be awarded scholarships to further their educational careers.

The sports ministry’s director of Grassroots, Ademola Are, while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, disclosed that the federal government was finalizing plans with some companies outside the country to make it a reality for the selected talents in the secondary school games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are revealed the dates for the games which comprises of football, athletes, table tennis and badminton as all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to battle for the ultimate prizes.

“The National Principal’s Cup at the state level will kick off on March 8 and ends March 12. The zonal finals will happen from March 18 to 22 and then move to Abuja for the finals scheduled to take place between April 1 and 5.

“We have talked to some sponsors and the promised to support the competition, like Jack Motors has promised us some cars, Access Bank also promised to do something.

“Apart from this, we want to be sure that we identify talents at the various levels of compe- tition who will now be exposed to educational scholarships to China and Japan,” he said