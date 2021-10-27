A strategic work plan to ensure a hitch free take off and efficient administration of the Alternate School Programme (ASP) has been adopted by the National Steering Committee on ASP.

The presentation, consideration and adoption of the report took place on Tuesday during the 4th meeting of the committee held in Abuja.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq thanked the Technical Working Group for a detailed report which is expected to help reduce illiteracy as well as the number of Out-Of-School Children in the country.

Umar Farouq stated that the provision of operationalization modalities will go a long way in starting off the ASP.

“I want to appreciate the TWG team for a job well-done up to this point and we look forward to considering their output as a team for implementation.

“I feel it is appropriate to remind us all of what this programme seeks to achieve and why it is of such importance to Mr President. The partnership between the core MDAs at targeting the problem of Out-Of-School Children (OOSC) is brought about by the recognition that while Education is a pathway out of poverty, it remains elusive and inaccessible for some segments of vulnerable populations.

“Leveraging on the Ministry’s Social Investment Programmes, a platform is provided for those groups of the vulnerable poor to be able to take advantage of educational opportunities through the ASP and take a first step out of poverty in the long-term.

“While the programme in itself is well-intentioned, it is also ambitious. The very nature of OOSC populations, their size and rising numbers in Nigeria and the objectives of the ASP have determined that traditional approaches to educational programmes are challenged.

“I also thank members of the NSC for their continued patience and spirit of collaborative partnership that has encouraged dialogue and sharing of ideas. All members were invited for their unique value-add, and in considering the TWG presentation, I ask that we provide constructive comments to ensure the optimum implementation of the programme across the nation”.

Earlier while presenting the report, the Chairman of the Technical Working Group Dr Umar Bindir commended members of the group for their contributions in ensuring that the TWG presents a strategic document for the Alternate School Programme.

“We have made our research and consultations and this report we have come up with will ensure that the crisis of Out-of -school-Children in the country will be become a thing of the past”.

Part of the report reveals that after the Alternate School Programme elapses, the children will be onboarded to traditional schools for further vocational skills acquisition, onboarded to relevant National Social Investment Programmes, relevant vocational skills and continued social studies sensitization among others.

Also in attendance was the Minister of State, Education, Mr Emeka Nwajiuba who co-chaired the meeting on behalf of the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The ASP is designed to bridge the gap of access to quality education for Out-Of-School-Children in the country.