As world leaders converge in Glasgow for COP26 climate change summit, Africa’s foremost newspaper on environment and climate change, NatureNews, has rolled out plans for first year anniversary of its platform, www.naturenews.africa

According to a statement signed by Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Aliu Akoshile, the event which will feature the unveiling of ClimateAfrica magazine, and presentation of the Hero of Environment Actions for Development (HEAD) awards will hold on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

He said the chairman of the occasion is Emir of Dutse and Chancellor, Sokoto State University, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, while the anniversary guest speaker is Prof. Mark Mwandosya, Chairman, Stanbic Bank Tanzania Limited and former Minister, Ministries of Environment, Water Resources and Irrigation, Republic of Tanzania.

The statement says the maiden edition of the ClimateAfrica will be launched by former Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank Limited, Alhaji M. I. Yahaya, following a review to be done by the Head of Mass Communication, Baze University, Abuja, Associate Professor Abiodun Adeniyi.

The anniversary event is expected to be graced by many dignitaries including ministers, heads of parastatals and chieftains of civil society organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

NatureNews, Africa’s leading independent newspaper on the environment, climate change and sustainability, was conceived in 2016 to amplify the African voice in the global conversation on climate change.

The website was launched on October 1, 2020 as Nigeria marked her 60th independence anniversary.