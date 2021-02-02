By Tarkaa David |

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has unveiled his vision and mission statements to guide his administration of the Nigerian Navy.

The CNS vowed to sanction erring personnel stressing that he has zero tolerance for indiscipline and criminal activities.

He said there are already established policies and measures to sanction identified Nigerian Navy personnel that collude with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers/barons, bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers shall be overhauled and strengthened.

He further warned personnel to avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the NN.

He said such acts would be met with heavy sanctions to act as deterrence to others.

On the other hand, he said Nigerian Navy personnel that exhibit high integrity and positive attributes that portray the NN in good light shall be rewarded handsomely.

Gambo who is the 21st indigenous CNS made this declaration during his maiden meeting with principal staff officers, flag officers commanding and commanders of autonomous units of the Nigerian Navy at Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement by the director information Commodore Suleman Dahun, Rear Admiral Gambo said his Vision is “to leverage on all factors of national location, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to re-energise the Nigerian Navy and enhance her as a well-motivated and ready naval force in the discharge of her Constitutional mandate and other assigned tasks in fulfillment of national security objectives.”

He said to achieve this vision, his administration would focus on some key drivers. “The current administration would ensure personnel welfare is accorded high priority towards enhanced patriotism, integrity, productivity, innovation, commitment and dedication.

“It will also focus on human capacity development through result-oriented training for enhanced professionalism and as well strengthening logistics support and maintenance capabilities to sustain equipment serviceability and platform availability.”

Rear Admiral Gambo said the Nigerian Navy under his leadership will reinforce the culture of self-sufficiency through sustained investment in R&D and prudent management of resources, promote inter-Service cooperation and forge strategic partnerships with MDAs, credible maritime stakeholders as well as collaboration engagements with international partners.

He said the Service will promote and sustain the Nigerian Navy core values of Integrity, Professionalism and Teamwork.

The Chief also said his Mission is ”to optimise the deployment of the Nigerian Navy in the performance of her Constitutional roles and the undertaking of assigned tasks while promptly responding with commensurate actions to other emerging national security challenges”.

Earlier in his remarks, the CNS said the overall intention of his administration is to achieve immediate positive transformation in the nation’s security especially in the maritime domain.

Hence, all hands must be on deck to achieve that.

The CNS added that his administration shall place a premium on human capacity development through higher training and education.

The CNS therefore directed for all ongoing operations in the Nigerian Navy to check piracy, sea robbery, Crude Oil Theft and illegal refining of petroleum products to continue in earnest.

He particularly rejected the resurging incidents of piracy and sea robbery within Nigerian waters.

He therefore directed all operations commanders to sustain aggressive clearance operations to make suspected militants, cults and pirate camps non-conducive for any nefarious activities to thrive.

Rear Admiral Gambo also used the forum to assure that the Nigerian Navy shall give the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic the seriousness it deserves.

He called on all Nigerian Navy personnel to remain safe and adhere to all relevant Nigerian Navy and national protocols.

He equally promised to take issues of personnel welfare seriously.

“we must understand that the ‘man’ remains the most critical and important factor in military operations.”he said.