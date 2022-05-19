The Nigerian Navy (NN) said its troops conducting Operation ‘Dakatar Da Barawo’ (OPDDB) have seized over six million litres of crude oil and arrested 20 suspects in weeks five and six of the exercise.

The director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore A.O. Ayo-Vaughan, said the period between May 1-14, 2022 revealed the resort to armed resistance by the economic saboteurs.

He, however, said such development would not deter the Service from enforcing zero tolerance for economic sabotage and criminality in Nigeria’s maritime domain especially the backwaters.

“Weeks 5 and 6 of OPDDB witnessed seizures and arrests of over 6 million litres of products and stolen crude oil including more than 20 suspects many of whom have been handed over for prosecution.

“The period under review also brought to fore the resort to armed resistance by the economic saboteurs and criminals particularly at Okarki, a border community between Rivers and Bayelsa States.

“This development will not deter the Nigerian Navy from enforcing zero tolerance for economic sabotage and criminality in Nigeria’s Maritime Environment particularly at the backwaters,” the Naval spokesperson said.

He added that the operation, which was supposed to come to an end after 30 days, was extended owing to the gains and successes of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO in April 2022 in which over N10billion worth of stolen crude oil and petroleum products were denied oil thieves by the Nigerian Navy.