By BERNARD TOLANI DADA |

Nigerian Navy, NNS Jubilee said it has destroyed 15 militant camps within its area of jurisdiction in Akwa Ibom State and parts of Rivers State.

The commander, NNS Jubilee, Commodore Abdulmajid Ibrahim, told newsmen yesterday at the Jubilee Base in Ikot Abasi local government area of Akwa Ibom State that the militant camps were discovered and destroyed during its anti-piracy and anti-sea robbery operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the destruction of the militant camps was made possible through the Navy’s penetration of some of the 1,800 creeks within the jurisdiction of the base.

Ibrahim said between May and January 2021, the Navy destroyed the 15 militant camps, arrested 17 piracy and sea robbery suspects, as well as seized 285,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and recovered different kinds of ammunition from them.

He revealed that the joint patrol operations of the Navy and Nigeria Police have resulted in relative peace and security in the area and

brought illegal bunkering and trade on the water ways to a barest minimum.

“Within six months as Commander of the base, we have destroyed 15 militant camps, arrested 17 suspects during our operations and recovered 285,000 litres of AGO and ammunition from them, and have handed over the suspects and items to the prosecuting agencies.