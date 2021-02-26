ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has expressed dismay over what it described as inaccurate reports of pirate activities in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The director information Commodore Suleman Dahun said such reports are aimed at discouraging maritime traffic as well as heighten freight and insurance cost in the region.

Commodore Suleman was referring to the reported hijack of MV ODIANOSEN by Dryad Global which turned out to be false.

He said “the Nigerian Navy wishes to alert the general public and the Nigerian media in particular, on inaccurate and unverified news reports on the rate of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

“These reports are a deliberate ongoing effort to discourage maritime traffic as well as heighten freight and insurance cost in the Region.

“A case in point is the reported hijack of a vessel, MV ODIANOSEN by a notable maritime information media source, Dryad Global which turned out to be false and alarmist.” he said

He however, the services commitment to partnering with all strategic and allied partners for a safer and crime free GoG.

“Thus, all Nigerian media organisations/agencies are please advised to be wary of any calculated attempt at tarnishing the image of the nation in furtherance of an untoward maritime agenda.”