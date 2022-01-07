Nigerian Navy (NN) yesterday disclosed that they intercepted cocaine worth N10 billion and 261 bags of Cannabis Sativa worth over N100 million in Lagos

Speaking to journalists at NNS BEECROFT Parade Ground, Apapa, Lagos, the commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Rear Admiral Bashir Mohammed, said that 261 bags of cannabis worth over N100 million in the local market were intercepted during the Yuletide.

He said 413 bags of foreign rice and over 150 drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) being smuggled into the country during the Yuletide were also seized.

“Throughout the Yuletide, the Navy intensified its intelligence gathering and patrols of the maritime environment as well as its internal security operations under the auspices of Operation Mesa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pertinently, five crew were arrested on board the large boat smuggling the contraband rice and investigation revealed that they were all foreigners.

“It is equally worthy of note that the smuggled rice is worth over N13 million in the local market and this is to the detriment of Nigeria’s local content drive,” he said.

According to him, NNS ABA, NNS, KANO and NNS OSUN played significant roles in the apprehension of the smugglers and the products being smuggled into the country.

“It is to be noted that the arrested culprits and exhibits will be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency for further investigation and management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regardless of the festive season, the Navy did not relent in executing the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm.Awwal Gambo, which is geared towards curbing illegalities thereby boosting national prosperity,” Mohamed said.

He recalled that in October, NNS BEECROFT arrested MV Chayaree Naree and Karteria for trafficking 32.9kg and 13.65kg of cocaine respectively.

“The cocaine seized in both occasions is worth over N10 billion in the local market.

“These series of arrests reinforce the Nigerian Navy’s resolve of zero tolerance to illegalities, within the maritime domain in line with her constitutional mandate.

“I reassure Nigerians of the CNS commitment to sustaining her constitutional roles which include curbing drug trafficking and illegal bunkering activities as well as oil theft within Nigeria’s maritime domain,” Mohammed said.