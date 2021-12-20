The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Zubair Gambo has said the Nigerian Navy (NN) has made tremendous progress by statutorily defending Nigeria’s maritime territorial integrity and protecting strategic national assets from maritime threats.

Gambo who made this remark during the 2021 Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset held at Nigerian Navy Western Command in Lagos said though the country hasn’t reached its desired place but, have made significant progress in defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

He said, “Though, we may not have arrived at our desired place but we have certainly made progress in our efforts to statutorily defend Nigeria’s maritime territorial integrity and protecting our strategic national assets from maritime threats.

“Doubtlessly, significant consideration and resources have gone into putting this event which coincidentally doubles as a forum for us to reunite as well as touch base together.

I thank the planners and permit me to observe that this event has equally captured the fact that the Nigerian Navy partners with many agencies in the pursuit of Its constitutional mandate as evidenced in the list of invited guests despite the challenges currently being experienced.”

The CNS who was represented by Chief Staff Officer, Naval Training Command, Apapa, Lagos Rear Admiral, Monday Unurhierethe, said that the activities within the year particularly regarding the platforms that were injected into service, numerous personnel capacity-building efforts and conceptual consolidation as seen with the publication of a Nigerian Navy Doctrine and the hosting of Seapower for Africa Symposium two weeks ago.