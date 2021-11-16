The Nigerian Navy (NN) Headquarters has ordered investigation into a viral video alleging brutalisation of students by an instructor at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A statement by the Director of Information, Navy, Cdre Suleman Dahun, however, said the video was a recycled incident of two sessions ago which was handled administratively.

The Navy spokesperson said further investigation is being undertaken to unravel the circumstances and urged parents to stop recycling such materials in order not to create tension and ill-feelings.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to a video trending online concerning a student who was allegedly brutalized by an instructor in Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta.

“The video was sent to the management of the school by a concerned parent who declined to specify when the incident took place and the person involved.

“However, preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place 2 sessions ago and was handled administratively.

“For the avoidance of doubt, further investigation is ongoing on the matter and parents are advised to avoid recycling these sorts of materials in order not to create tension and ill feelings.

“The Nigerian Navy is committed to providing top class education in her schools under a conducive atmosphere.

“The Nigerian Navy is also not unmindful of the need to uphold standards and discipline in her schools without recourse to unorthodox method of achieving these goals.”