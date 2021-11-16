The Nigerian Navy has reiterated its commitment to combat piracy and other maritime criminalities by collaborating with international organizations

The Navy said such partnerships have been yielding good results as seen in the significant drops in the number of piracy and incidents of maritime crime in Nigeria and Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

LEADERSHIP reports that in 2019, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported 162 incidents worldwide, a figure lower than the 180 and 201 incidents recorded in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

To sustain the feat the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in conjunction with Denmark government organized a maritime Security training for key Nigerian maritime law enforcement agencies with a theme: “Developing maritime Security culture in the Gulf of Guinea.

The training according to the organisers is to curb crimes and criminality on Nigerian waterways was held in Lagos.