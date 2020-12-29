BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA |

Nigerian Navy (NN) yesterday rescued over twelve passengers involved in boat mishap in Lagos.

Our Correspondent gathered that the men of Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT attached to the newly established Forward Operations base in Takwabay and Nigerian Navy Boat Service (SBS) personnel averted what could have been a Black Sunday for passengers of an outboard Engines Boat along the Tarkwa Bay axis when their boat capsized.

According to Information Officer, Commander Thomas Otuji , the incident happened on December 27, 2020, the boats which were carrying 12 passengers capsized due to heavy waves caused by another boat transiting the same area at about 8:10pm leaving their occupants scampering for help.

He said the Nigerian Navy whose men were at the vicinity on routine patrols immediately moved to the scene for search and rescue operations while all passengers onboard the ill fated boat were rescued alive and conveyed to the Naval Medical Centre Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos for immediate medical care.

Otuji said that boat operators and passengers are strongly advised to adhere to safety guidelines and measures before embarking on any trip.

“Relevant unions and associations are further advised to ensure that safety gears are provided by their members for passengers and to enforce the compulsory use of the safety gears by all passengers.

“Additionally, boat drivers should be subjected to regular and mandatory training and medical checks.”

He stated that the measure became necessary because the mishap in the first place was caused by an unprofessional boat driver with poor judgment and with no regard to the safety of others while plying the waters.