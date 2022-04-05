Nigerian Navy (NN) personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny deployed onboard “DEFENDER V”, a private maritime logistics support company vessel, have rescued three fishermen on a sinking boat around Buoy 14 in Bonny local government area of Rivers State.

in a statement, the director of information Cdre AO Ayo-Vaughan said the fisherman were rescued on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 at about 7:20 am,

He said the fishermen made a distress call which prompted the rescue effort of the naval personnel.

He said the three fishermen who identified themselves as Thomas Kudo, Aku Oliver and Kofi Steve were taken onboard “DEFENDER V” and thereafter handed over to “MV HELLAM” which conveyed them to the Finima community of Bonny.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“The prompt response by naval personnel of FOB Bonny is part of the NN’s search and rescue responsibility towards the safety of life and property in Nigeria’s maritime environment.”