By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has concluded plans to establish campaign management cells that introduce the use of maritime tactical estimates for the conduct of operations across levels of Command.

The move is to enhance Nigerian Navy capacity to effectively discharge its constitutional duties.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a two day retreat with the theme, “Effective Management for Nigerian Navy Operational Efficiency.”

A statement by the director of information, Cdre Suleman Dahun, said the 2-day Event was adjudged to be a huge success, adding that some resolutions were reached and adopted, which are hereby outlined in this communiqué.

“It was generally agreed that the Naval Headquarters was to establish Campaign Planning Cells that are to introduce the use of maritime tactical estimate for the conduct of operations across various levels of command to enhance NN capacity to effectively discharge its constitutional roles.

“Participants also agreed that NHQ is to lobby the Grand Strategic Level of Command for the procurement of a new frigate to serve as Flagship to replace the Nigerian Navy Ship ARADU and improve NN Order of Battle.

“The retreat also agreed that NHQ was to consummate Memoranda of Understanding with Original Equipment Manufacturers like Messrs MTU of Germany and Messrs Yamaha of Japan,’’the statement read in part.

“The Retreat also advocated for the establishment of a ‘Basic Maritime Operations Course’ for junior officers and ratings in the NN to improve human capacity for the conduct of effective maritime operations.” he said.

The CNS charged commanders and staff officers at all levels to emplace adequate measures to ensure prudent utilisation of assigned resources in the discharge of their duties, as the NN under his watch would have zero tolerance for wastages, indiscipline and incompetence