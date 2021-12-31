Nigerian Navy has warned Navy personnel against collusion with criminals to sabotage fight against crime.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo gave the warning while decorating the newly promoted 56 naval officers with their new rank insignia.

He said the significance of the event was drawn from the critical need for courageous and dynamic leadership in the armed forces, saying that as expected in every performance-oriented organisation, quality leadership in the armed forces is essential for the optimal realisation of its objectives.

Gambo said, “The Navy in collaboration with other security agencies have continuously strived to protect the economic mainstay of the country through various operations to counter illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft in the country. While there are significant achievements in the fight against these maritime crimes, there are a pocket of personnel still colluding with criminals to sabotage these efforts.

“Let me therefore, warn that any act of collusion with criminals or sabotage of measures emplaced to checkmate illegalities will be met with stiff sanctions in accordance with the law of the land.

