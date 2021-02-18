BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has expressed optimism that the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first female Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), will proffer achievable solutions to the challenges confronting economies of countries of the world.

The association’s national president, Ladi Bala in a statement while applauding the support of stakeholders in nominating Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and President Muhammadu Buhari for standing by her in the struggle, called on the new sheriff to promote women entrepreneurship in E-economy and digital world.

NAWOJ said it was imperative for women, especially in Africa, to borrow a leaf from Dr.Okonjo-Iweala by becoming the best in their chosen endeavours to strengthen the narrative of gender inclusion and a better society.

It noted that Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who was also the first African to attain this noble feat, was a distinguished woman of substance with impeccable and unequalled records of accomplishment in economic management and related components at the global stage.

NAWOJ described the former Finance Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the pride of women in the struggle for gender inclusiveness and development.

“The association is satisfied that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has broken the glass ceiling and interrupted the age long history of over 70 years by becoming the first woman, African and black person to head the prestigious organization, a novel history the world and Africa will cherish for many generations to come.’’