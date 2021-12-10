The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) has called for the mainstreaming of laws, policies and regulations to eradicate violence against women and girls.

In a statement signed yesterday by the chairperson, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, she stated that as an annual event, the “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” commenced from the 25th of November (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10th of December (Human Rights Day).

The statement reads in part: “The context for this initiative can be found in the latest estimates, which show that nearly 1 in 3 women aged 15 years and older, around the world have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner, non-partner or both, at least once in their lifetime, indicating that levels of violence-against-women-and-girls have remained largely unchanged over the last decade.

“As an economy committed to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SDG-5 (Gender Equality) has garnered much attention from the Federal

Government of Nigeria through its various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in particular, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs And Social Development.

“Therefore, in furtherance of the objective of this year’s ‘16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’, with the theme; ‘Orange the World: End Violence

Against Women Now!’” NAWORG commended the federal government over the work it has done so far.

NAWORG promised to continue to raise awareness, advocacy and inspire action to combat gender-based violence in its many forms which include; sexual harassment, child marriage, female genital mutilation, intimate partner violence and rape, among others.