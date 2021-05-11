By Tijani Wasiu Abiola, Abuja

The NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS), FCT zone, has commissioned boreholes in two needy communities of FCT in continuation of its mandate to collect Zakat from the wealthy in the society and distribute to the needy according to the Islamic injunction.

The boreholes situated at Agwankimi village, off Orozo -Karishi road and Barwa village, Gosa, along Airport Road, Abuja, are estimated to provide about 12,000 litres of water in a day.

Chairman of NAZAS, FCT Zone, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, said the agency has collected over N350million nationwide in the form of Zakat/ Sadaqat and disbursed same to the needy since its inception in 2014.

In the FCT zone, the agency has intervened significantly in empowerment, health and educational support for members and non-members of NASFAT in the last two years, giving out goods and materials worth over N29million to the needy in the sone.

“The agency intends to expand its activities beyond Abuja and collect donations from other towns in the zone so that there can be more funds to share in the future,” he said.

NAZAS, which was inaugurated in the north in February 2019, is run by a governing council comprising well-meaning individuals cut across different Islamic societies and professional bodies in Nigeria.

Other members of the council are Bar S.O.Q Giwa; Dr Raji Mustapha, Alh Yusuf Alli, Alh Shuibu F. Kasandubu, Hajia Mulikat T.Osinaike, Alh Kilani Adebayo,Hajia Maryam Shehu, Dr Mrs S. Salawu, Hajia Suebat A.Lawal, Imam Shutti A.Adeoye and Hajia Kudirat Abdul Hamid.