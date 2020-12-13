By OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, today commissioned a new ultra-modern automated PET bottling line at the Ijebu Ode plant of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company.

Built at the cost of N5.1 billion, the PET line is expected to produce 24,000 bottles per hour (mostly the Maltina Classic, Vanilla and Pineapple variants, Amstel Malta and Hi-Malt) and is designed with the latest technology that meets world-class safety and quality standards.

On arrival, the governor was received by the members of the Nigerian Breweries Plc board of directors and executive committee led by its chairman, Chief Kola Jamodu.

In his welcome remarks, Chief Jamodu noted that the construction of the production line was conceived in order to deepen the availability of non-alcoholic product portfolio in the company and that the additional bottling line means that the company now has the capacity to meet the current demand of its customers.

In his speech, Nigerian Breweries MD/CEO, Jordi Borrut Bel said that the new PET bottling line will ultimately become a central supply and a critical enabler to the company’s plans to export its rich portfolio of drinks outside Nigeria to West Africa and beyond.

“The PET line represents an investment of over N5 billion, and it comes at a time of great uncertainty, where the threat of COVID-19 has made many businesses wary of making such huge capital investments,” Bel said.

He further stated that the company would continue to invest huge resources to expand its businesses and help create more job opportunities for Nigerians.