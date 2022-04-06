Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and security agencies are in fresh collaboration with a view to either eradicate or minimise conflict on human dignity and bickering in the discharge of their functions.

As part of measures to achieve this, the NBA has set up NBA-Security Agencies’ Relations Committee (NBA-SARC) headed by Mr Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN).

Already, the committee which was set up by the NBA president, Mr Olumide Akpata, has met with the authorities of the EFCC, ICPC and NSCDC while another meeting is scheduled with the inspector-general of police (IGP) in order to convey the collaboration to the highest level.

At the first hybrid town hall meeting in Abuja, yesterday, with the theme: “Lawyers, Security Agents and the Rule of Law,” the NBA president said the time had come for legal practitioners and security operatives to learn how to discharge their functions within the ambit of the rule of law.

Akpata said incessant bickering arising in the discharge of functions by lawyers and security operatives are unnecessary, adding that permanent solutions must be found to ensure that they work without stepping their limits.

Gadzama said the town hall meeting was organised to bring lawyers and security agencies together as a starting point into having a cordial working relationship.

He said that in the next few days, the NBA committee will meet with police authorities with a view to having consultations on how to make lawyers and police work unhindered.

In his lecture, a deputy commissioner of police, Mr Simon Lough (SAN), said pride and arrogance were responsible for the bickering among lawyers and police.

Lough who is the first serving police officer to become a SAN in Nigeria called for synergy between lawyers and security agents