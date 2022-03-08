Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has named a 43-man planning committee, including eight Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) for its annual conference which will hold in Sokoto between May 22 and May 26, 2022.

According to a statement by the publicity secretary of the section, Godfrey Echeho, a former chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, is the chairman of the planning committee while Dr Sam Amadi is the vice chairman. Beauty Uwakhoye of the NBA Abuja Branch will serve as secretary and Folake Abiodun of NBA Ibadan will act as her assistant.

Some notable members of the committee include Dr Sani Garun-Gabbas SAN; Anthony Malik SAN; Chuka Ikwuazom SAN; Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun SAN; attorney general, Sokoto State, Suleman Usman SAN; Kunle Adegoke SAN; Ikeazor Akariwe SAN and Emeka Obegolu, SAN, among others.

According to Echeho, the NBA-SPIDEL Sokoto Conference which has the theme “What is the Role of Law and the Rule of Law in Nigeria?” will be attended by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justices of the Supreme Court, Appeal Court, legal practitioners, activists, professors, politicians, lawmakers, ministers, governors, government officials and political thinkers as resource persons.

He quoted the NBA-SPIDEL chairman, Dr Monday Ubani, as advising every lawyer in the country to plan to attend the conference as it will be the memorable event of the year.

