Nigerian basketball players have rubbished the purported FIBA letter affirming the election of Engr Musa Kida as president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), describing it as a calculated attempt by individuals, whom they described as ‘selfish’ to arm twist the Sports Ministry to do their bidding.

Reacting to the said letter dated March 7, 2022, the players in a statement signed by its Representatives, Stanely Gumut, queried the change of the agreed channel of communication between FIBA and the NBBF.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter, purportedly written by the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA), acknowledging one Engr. Musa Kida as President, of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), at a said election that took place in Benin, Edo State, on January 31st.

“Having perused this phantom letter, as critical stakeholders of Nigerian Basketball, laid it side by side with the undiluted facts of the NBBF elections of January 31st, 2022 which happened in Abuja, it has become pertinent and imperative to clear the air regarding the antics of some selfish desperate individuals who are hell bent on trading Nigeria for their personal gains; by attempting to bully and arm twist the Sports Ministry to do their bidding.

These selfish schemers were betrayed by their desperation, to the extent that they forgot that FIBA in 2017 made it crystal clear in correspondence to the NBBF that its only means of communication with the federation is ‘nigeriabballfederation@yahoo.com’,” the statement read in part.

The players in the statement also accused FIBA of fueling the crisis in the NBBF, alleging that FIBA and some individuals in Nigeria have been holding the country to ransom since 2017; an action they described as a slap on the face of the Nigerian government.

“To set the records straight, FIBA has been part of the crisis bedevilling the NBBF since 2017, by supporting these individuals, who have over years, escalated the leadership crisis using FIBA and its agents to hold the sovereign state of Nigeria hostage; an action which Nigerian Basketball Players detest, and see as a slap on government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

