President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) faction, Igoche Mark, has vowed to explore peaceful resolution in unite the nation’s basketball family and bring every stakeholder back on board.

Mark, an entrepreneur and founder of Mark D’Ball, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports in an exclusive chat, said he will run an all-inclusive administration to take care of the interest of all stakeholders and Nigeria’s basketball.

“The division in the basketball family is uncalled for and shouldn’t be,” Mark declared.

“You cannot hold on to power when you don’t have plans for the people you want to govern and the people have come out openly to say we don’t want you. Is not a do or die business?

For me, is about contributing and service to people.

“One of the strategies my team and I would put together is to set up a reconciliatory committee, made of reputable basketball stakeholders because it is we that understand our problem. The committee should look into the crisis and talk to all warrior fashions. I believe we are all in basketball to serve and not to war.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he is not bother by the action of certain individuals who flout the rules and guidelines of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for Federation elections and decided to hold picnic with their friends and family in the name of elections.

Mark also called on his predecessor and rivals to come on board and support his administration for greater good and development Nigeria’s basketball. He assured Musa Kida-led group that he would only focus on development of basketball in the country and not wasting time probing maladministration of the past.

“There are rules and guidelines, and all of us in Nigeria are bound by the constitution of the country. So, I don’t bother myself with anybody who decided to carry friends and family members to go and do pick anywhere.

“We want to develop the game of basketball and run an inclusive administration. The people that were there before have played their part and believe they have done the best they can, just that sometimes your best is not enough, then you step aside for somebody else who can give more to come and take Nigeria basketball to next level, that is exactly what is happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not here to probe anyone, that is not what we want to achieve. Our focus on development of basketball and create opportunity for basketball players.