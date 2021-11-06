The federal ministry of youth and sports Development has constituted a seven man reconciliatory committee to resolve the lingering crises rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation(NBBF).

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ismaila Abubakar, the Ministry gave the terms of reference of the committee as looking into the claims of the contending parties for the leadership of the basketball Federation and reviewing any other matter or areas of conflict.

Apart from amicably resolving the disagreements and disaffections within the basketball Federation of Nigeria, they are also to reposition the game for development in Nigeria.

The members of the Reconciliatory Committee are:

Mr Seyilayo Ojo(chairman)

Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola(vice chairman)

Babs Ogunade(member)

Mukhtar Khaleeh(member)

ADVERTISEMENT

Niyi Alebiosu(member)

Ikeddy Isiguzo(member) and

Dr(Mrs) Toyin Aluko(Secretary).