Embattled former president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida, has been urged to shelve his ambition of reelection as NBBF president and clear himself first over alleged backlog of allowances and bonuses owing the national teams players and diversion of $100,000 allowances donated to Nigeria’s men and women basketball team for their Tokyo 2020 Olympic participation.

Concern Nigerians made the call while reacting to the video of D’Tigress’ players which has gone viral on social media platforms, outlined the injustices that have been allegedly done to them by the outgoing board of the NBBF, led by Musa Kida.

The players alleged in the video that they are yet to receive anything from the $100,000 donated to them by the banks and other bonuses and allowances two months after the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Secretary, Abuja chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ikenna Okonkwo, said Kida should clear himself of all allegations before thinking of contesting the presidency of NBBF in the October 30th elections scheduled for Benin, Edo State.

“The things that are oozing out from Nigeria’s basketball under Musa Kida are very unfortunate to say the list. Under Tijani Umar, nothing close to this was heard, talk more of being experienced.

“These shouldn’t be nah. I used to admire the man, Alhaji Kida from afar before he took over the reign of Nigerian basketball. But with too much stuff around him in public glare, he just needs to step aside and redeem himself first before thinking of reelection. Majority of players (both female and female) are crying foul. It’s a pity!”

“No one should mix the NBBF wahala with the Ministry, after all, the federation claims to be Independent (operationally) based on their constitution,” Okonkwo.

Also, a reporter with Brila FM, Saliu Mohammed, said crisis rocking Nigeria Basketball Federation has overtaken what transpired in Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the past.

“Nobody should compare NFF’s wahala with this present basketball wahala o. This Nbbf is the worst of all I have ever seen in sports. One man just kolobi everything, drives everyone away and only himself and the vice in control.”