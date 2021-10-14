The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has summoned embattled chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engineer Musa Kida and former president of the Federation, Tijani Umar, to another emergency meeting over the lingering crisis in basketball.

The meeting which is slated for Monday, October 18, 2021, in Abuja is to find lasting solutions to the 4-year old feud that has tugged at the heart of the unity of basketball in the country.

This is coming barely hours after thousands of past and present Nigeria’s players stage a peaceful protest from the Area 10 Old Parade, Garki and match to the Unity Fountain, Maitama, demanding that Kida must be prevent from imposing himself on the basketballers and other stakeholders as president of the NBBF.

More details later…