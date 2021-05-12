By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Chairman of the caretaker committee of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida, says he is waiting for the Tijjani Umar-led former board of the NBBF and the Kwese League Management (KLM) board to handover the instruments of the League to his committee to kicks start the Men’s Premier Basketball League after three years of inactivity.

Kida, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports recently in Abuja, said since the frivolous case brought against his board by the KLM in 2018, stopping him from holding the Men’s Premier Basketball League, has been quelled by the court the former board should handover the instruments of the Kwese League to his committee to enable them hit the ground running after losing three years of valuable time.

“For the past three years we have not had that league for the simple reason that we are shackled in court by the Kwese League Management Board under the former administration that took us to court to stop us from holding the Men’s Premier League.

“The ruling was given in February this year and we have already intimidated our sponsor to kick start the league, but we are waiting for the former board and Kwese League Management to hand over the instruments of the Kwese League to us since the court quashed the case,” Kida.

However, the Kwese League Management did not take the allegations by the NBBF caretaker committee chairman lying low, describing him of incompetence to run the Premier Basketball League.

Kwese League Management director, Ajibarede Bello, said there is nothing stopping Musa Kida-led faction of NBBFF from running their league except they are looking for an excuse to escape from their incapability to run the league.

“There is nothing stopping them from running their league, this is just an excuse to escape from running a league they are clearly incapable of running.

“The exercise is nothing but a ploy to begin to deal with perceived opponents. At the time this Secretary of the caretaker committee wrote the board was already dissolved and the letter should have been directed to the person who appointed Olumide Oyedeji to head the league board,” Bello said.

Bello insisted that there is still an existing NBBF faction led by Tijjani Umar since the process started by the world body, FIBA, has not been concluded.

He said legal consultations are ongoing to refile the case since it was struck out for lack of jurisdiction.

“There is still an NBBF faction led by Tijjani Umar since the process started by FIBA is not yet conclusive.

“Legal consultations are ongoing and the league board would respond at the appropriate time. The case was struck out for lack of jurisdiction and nothing was denied us. The judge advised us to refile the case.”