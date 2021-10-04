There was wild jubilation at the weekend in Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, as Stanley Gumut and Scott Nnaji, coach of the Customs Basketball Club of Lagos defeated Yakubu Usman and Coach Ogoh Odaudu of Royal Hoopers Basketball Club of Port Harcourt to emerge basketball players and technical officials’ representatives on the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)respectively in the election conducted inside the Indoor Hall of the Stadium.

Gumut, former captain of Mark Mentors Basketball Club of Abuja polled 25 votes to beat his opponent, Yakubu Usman from Adamawa state.

While Scott Nnaji defeated Odaudu by 19 votes to 18 in a keenly contested election to pick the representative of the technical officials on the NBBF Board.

The election earlier scheduled to hold on Friday, October 1, 2021 was postponed by one day as the players rejected the imposition of a candidate on them as their representative, claiming that Usman, who was Musa Kida-led group’s preferred choice was now a coach and had stopped playing over four years ago.

Gumut said after the victory, “I’m overwhelmed because of the massive support for me. We had to mobilise the players to stop the imposition of a coach on them.”