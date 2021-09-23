The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced Saturday, October 2, 2021, for its Extraordinary Congress.

This was contained in a letter sent out to the 36 State Basketball Association Chairmen and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the NBBF Secretary, Mrs Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, saying the congress will take place at Hotel De Bentley, Utako, Abuja.

Delegates are expected to arrive on Friday for the all-important Congress which will ratify the date, venue and other details for the 2021 NBBF elections.

NBBF Caretaker Committee Chairman, Engr Musa Kida, commended the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare for his role in ensuring a smooth electoral process and a peaceful post-electoral process.

“The virtual meeting recently presided over by the Honorable Minister clearly shows his commitment to see a NBBF where all stakeholders will continue to work for the common interest of the game.”

“Nigerian basketball has a very huge potential that if harnessed will create a system where millions can benefit from.”

Kida advised members of the press to always endeavour to ask relevant questions rather than running to the press with false information just to heat up the polity and distract stakeholders.

“The federation has no intention to conduct elections on the 2nd of October. The extra ordinary Congress is different from the elective Congress because we are determined to follow due process in the interest of all.”