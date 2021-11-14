Rivers Hoopers, Gombe Bulls, Kano Pillars and Kwara Falcons are through to the semifinals of the ongoing NBBF Premier League Final 8 in Abuja after winning their second games on Saturday respectively.

Rivers Hoopers defeated Police Baton 64-48 to advance to the semifinals, while Gombe Bulls and Pillars outscored Benue Braves and Nigerian Customs respectively to book their place in the semifinals.

The win against Police Baton was Rivers Hoopers’ second win in two games. Owen Oriakhi scored a game high 16 points, three pointers and made 2/2 from the free throw line in 25 minutes of play while Idikibiebuma Ogan contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

Gombe Bulls managed by former national team assistant coach, Abdulrahman Mohammed, thrashed Benue Braves 80-45 in a one sided game to make it two wins from two.

Michael Okiki scored 17pts for Bulls which included 80 percent accuracy from distance shot followed by Emilagba -16pts and Mustapha -12pts while Okoye notch 11pts for Benue Braves.

Kwara Falcons walked over Islanders of Lagos who had earlier pulled out of the championship. In the last game of the day in Group B, Kano Pillars cemented a foot in the semi-finals of the championship with a victory against Nigeria Customs who had beaten Kwara Falcons on Match day one.