The proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club of Abuja, Igoche Mark and former Nigerian international, Stanley Gumut, have commended the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for heeding the basketball players call and other concerned Nigerians to postpone indefinitely the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Elective Congress.

The Sports Ministry had on Monday via a press statement issued by the permanent secretary, Ismaila Abubakar, announced indefinite suspension of the NBBF Elective Congress scheduled for 30 October, 2021 in Benin, Edo State following numerous crises rocking the basketball body.

Reacting to the postponement, Mark and Gumut, urged the Ministry to look into the document that is problematic and ensure that the proper things that would guarantee free and fair and all-inclusive elections are done.

The duo who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports on the sideline of the basketball stakeholders meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, said. “We thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the permanent secretary in particular, for taking this bold step of postponing indefinitely the Benin elections because beforehand we were against the choice of Benin as venue for the elections. “Why do we have to leave Abuja which is central to everybody and more secure and take elections to Edo State with the level of insecurity in the country.

“We are not against anybody who wants to contest. If you think you are popular enough in the basketball community, you can test it anywhere just like you don’t have to go to your home court to play basketball before you know that you are good.

“Some people are just desperate to put themselves in power by all means against the wishes of people. We don’t want tyrannies in basketball anymore, we want the Gadafis of basketball to give away and let us have a change in NBBF,” Igoche Mark said.

Gumut, who is the new athletes’ representatives-elect, said a lot of Nigerian basketball players have been forcefully retired from the game due maladministration of Musa Kida-led board in the last four years.

“We want to honestly thank the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for listening to us and waded into the matter by postponed the Benin Elections indefinitely, which is the first step.

“We expect the Ministry to look into the document that is causing the problem because everybody has to come from a particular region. You can’t tell us that two states nominate you or we should go to a place that nobody wants to go and do elections. Also you can’t as well tell us that the guys from diaspora cannot be on the board, who does that? If the people from diaspora cannot be on the board then why are we using players from diaspora to play basketball?

“We want a level playing ground that would ensure all-inclusive elections.”