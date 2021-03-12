ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured that the senior men and women teams will face quality opposition as part of their preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games.

While briefing members of the board during their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, the federation president, Engr Musa Kida said no stone will be left unturned to get the teams ready.

“We have received some friendly game invitations from countries from Europe, America and Africa. We are currently going through these requests to pick the best for our teams.”

Explaining the yardsticks for these friendlies, Kida said, “The teams will be facing some quality oppositions from different continents and it is expedient that we get them teams that will provide something close to what they are going to see in Tokyo.”

Kida reiterated that the teams are not going to the Olympics just to add to the number of teams, hence the need for a thorough preparation.

“We have not decided on the countries to play against, but in the coming weeks, we will finalise all arrangements and make the big announcements”.