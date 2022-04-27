The president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) faction, Mr.Igoche Mark, has Felicitated with his board member and technical’s rep, Coach Scot Nnaji, as he clocks 60.

The NBBF boss extolled the qualities and technical know-how of Coach Nnaji which he said has made him to be counted among the best.

“Let me use this medium to salute one of Nigeria’s best as he climbs the sixth floor today.No doubt,Coach Scot Nnaji has within the years served this country with his coaching skills,with proven records and results.His leadership qualities and technical know how have made him to be among the best.On behalf of the NBBF and the New Face of Basketball,I congratulate Coach Scot as you turn 60.Life begins at 60 and I pray for more glorious years ahead.” Mark stated in a statement yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott coached the Nigeria women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress in the 2004 Summer Olympics as an assistant coach,and multiple AfroBasket Women tournaments as head coach. He is presently an Officer with the Nigeria Customs Service.