By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

As stakeholders look ahead to the new season following the recent Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 lifting of ban on contact sports, clubs have been advised to put their houses in order in readiness for the new season.

This was contained in the letter addressed to the State Basketball Association Chairmen as well as the Premier League clubs, Zenith Women Basketball clubs, Total Division 1 and 2 clubs by the Secretary General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Bisi Afolabi-Oluwayemi

The NBBF appreciated the patience and understanding of stakeholders especially during the period of non-sporting activities occassioned by the pandemic.

The memo reads in part, “I am directed to inform you that following the reduction in the number of Covid-19 infections in Nigeria and the go ahead from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for the resumption of contact sports based on the approval of the NCDC, the NBBF is set to resume its competitions.

“To this end, a new schedule of activities will be released shortly”, the memo stated.

The federation advised that, “All concerned are requested to note so as not to be taken unawares when new competition dates and guidelines are announced.”