The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) reconciliatory committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has submitted its report.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Seyilayo Ojo, while submitting the report to the sports minister, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday inside the Minister’s Conference Room at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, said his team was guided by altruism, patriotism, integrity and national interest all through their deliberations.

He said all the committee members conducted themselves with maturity and a deep understanding of the issues causing the lingering crisis in the Nigeria’s basketball.

Ojo revealed that the committee had to make wide consultations with the different interest groups in the bid to get to the root of the crises, some of which have lingered for years.

He thanked the Ministry for giving him and the committee the opportunity to be of service to Nigeria and also providing all the support needed to get the job done.

In his response, the Sports Minister Sunday Dare, while appreciating the committee for their work, promised that the report will be studied and its recommendations carried out.

He urged the members of the committee to continue their peace making and dispute resolution, saying they should see themselves as ambassadors of peace for sports in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Reconciliatory Committee had Mr Seyilayo Ojo as the chairman, Alhaji Abba Yola (vice chairman) and Dr Toyin Aluko (secretary).

Other members were Babs Ogunade, Mukhtar Khaleel, Ikeddy Isiguzo and Niyi Alebiosu.