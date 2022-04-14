President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) faction, Igoche Mark, has assured para-basketball players that the federation would by next year put in place a para-basketball league in the country.

Mark made the promise after watching a para-basketball game at the ongoing National Para Games in Abuja on Wednesday. He said his led NBBF board has a target of developing the basketball sport from the grassroots.

“This is a promise, with an all-inclusive package that will include all players, irrespective of their physical challenge or situation.

“We have promised basketball stakeholders, including players, officials and administrators, that the main goal of our board is grass roots development.

“It is a development that will be all-inclusive, irrespective of the physical challenge anyone might be going through,” he said.

The NBBF president said the federation would in due course make further pronouncements on the para-basketball league.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for organising and hosting the National Para Games, saying it is a good omen for the overall development of sports.